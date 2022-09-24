Truck crushes two pedestrians to death in Dinajpur

Two pedestrians have died after being run over by a truck in Dinajpur.

Another man was injured in the incident that occurred near M Abdur Rahman Medical College Hospital on Saturday, according to Kotwali Police Station Sub-Inspector Zakaria.

The dead have been identified as Md Ali, 65, and his brother-in-law Asgar Hossain, 35, both of whom are natives of Gaibandha’s Sundarganj.

The injured man, also a brother-in-law of Ali, is undergoing treatment in M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

Citing witnesses, SI Zakaria said the three men had been walking on the side of a road when a Dinajpur-bound truck ran them over before hitting an ambulance.

“Ali and Asgar died on the spot,” Zakaria said, adding that the truck driver and his aide have fled.