    বাংলা

    Truck crushes two pedestrians to death in Dinajpur

    Another man was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Dinajpur’s M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital

    Dinajpur Correspondent
    Published : 24 Sept 2022, 06:14 AM
    Updated : 24 Sept 2022, 06:14 AM

    Two pedestrians have died after being run over by a truck in Dinajpur.

    Another man was injured in the incident that occurred near M Abdur Rahman Medical College Hospital on Saturday, according to Kotwali Police Station Sub-Inspector Zakaria.

    The dead have been identified as Md Ali, 65, and his brother-in-law Asgar Hossain, 35, both of whom are natives of Gaibandha’s Sundarganj.

    The injured man, also a brother-in-law of Ali, is undergoing treatment in M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

    Citing witnesses, SI Zakaria said the three men had been walking on the side of a road when a Dinajpur-bound truck ran them over before hitting an ambulance.

    “Ali and Asgar died on the spot,” Zakaria said, adding that the truck driver and his aide have fled.

    RELATED STORIES
    Stop war, sanctions, Hasina tells UN General Assembly as Russia-Ukraine conflict rages
    Stop war, sanctions: Hasina at UNGA
    She urges world leaders to ensure food security and build peace in her speech
    Bangladesh Army announces Tk 10m cash reward for SAFF women champions
    Army's Tk 10m cash reward for SAFF champions
    The largest component of the country’s armed forces will give the money to the footballers at a reception on Sept 27
    Sports teacher shaves her hair off after kabaddi team ‘beaten up for wearing French braids’
    Sports teacher shaves her hair after kabaddi team ‘beaten up’
    She alleges the headmistress beat up the students for wearing a hairstyle that went against the institution’s code
    e-ticketing for bus services on trial run in Dhaka
    Bus e-ticketing on trial run in Dhaka
    The pilot programme has received a ‘good response’ on the first day, says president of Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher