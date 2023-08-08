Bangladesh is changing the controversial Digital Security Act. But how much?

DEFAMATION

Anisul said section 29 has been completely abolished in the draft.

The only punishment will be a fine, defaulting on which will lead to imprisonment for 3 to 6 months.

A maximum fine of Tk 2.5 million can be imposed.

"Jail terms have been lifted, but the offence is still on the books. There is no limit to the compensation a person can pursue under civil law. They can ask for Tk 1 billion in compensation. Through those calculations, we have set the maximum fine at Tk 2.5 million. Any minimum fine can be imposed, even Tk 1,” the minister said.

Section 29 of the Digital Security Act states, “(1) If any person publishes or transmits any defamatory information as described in section 499 of the Penal Code (Act XLV of 1860) in website or in any other electronic format, he shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 (three) years, or with fine not exceeding Taka 5 (five) lac, or with both.”

“(2) If any person commits the offence referred to in subsection (1) for the second time or repeatedly, he shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 (five) years, or with a fine not exceeding Taka 10 (ten) lac, or with both.”

