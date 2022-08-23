    বাংলা

    Two workers crushed to death after truck overturns in Khagrachhari

    The incident left eight others, including the vehicle's driver, injured -- one of whom was in critical condition

    Khagrachhari Correspondent
    Published : 23 August 2022, 05:19 AM
    Updated : 23 August 2022, 05:19 AM

    Two people have died after a truck carrying logs toppled over and landed on top of them in Khagrachhari's Guimara.

    Eight others were injured in the incident which occurred in the upazila's Toikorma area on Tuesday, according to Guimara Police Station chief Md Rashid Ahmed.

    The dead have been identified as Md Raju and Md Ilias.

    As the truck overturned on the road, workers standing next to the vehicle were crushed under its weight, Rashid said.

    Locals rushed them to Manikchhari Upazila Health Complex, where two of them died.

    Eight people, including the truck's driver, were hospitalised -- one of whom was in critical condition, according to Manikchhari Police Station chief Md Shahnur Alam.

    RELATED STORIES
    Foreign ministry says Momen's remarks were 'distorted'
    Momen's remarks were distorted: ministry
    His remarks about what he told India during his recent trip caused anger
    Habiganj tea plantation workers refuse to go back to work without Tk 300 daily wage
    Habiganj tea workers refuse to go back to work
    Some workers in Sylhet and Moulvibazar have agreed to work as talks to raise their daily wage continue
    Dhaka Metro Rail to launch in December, will run from dawn to midnight
    Dhaka Metro Rail to run from dawn to midnight
    Initially, trains will be operated every 10 minutes
    Cabinet instructs REB to deliver uninterrupted power for irrigation from midnight to dawn
    Govt: power irrigation from midnight to dawn
    Regular power cuts have put farmers in trouble in the midst of Aman harvest season

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher