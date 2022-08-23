Two workers crushed to death after truck overturns in Khagrachhari

Two people have died after a truck carrying logs toppled over and landed on top of them in Khagrachhari's Guimara.

Eight others were injured in the incident which occurred in the upazila's Toikorma area on Tuesday, according to Guimara Police Station chief Md Rashid Ahmed.

The dead have been identified as Md Raju and Md Ilias.

As the truck overturned on the road, workers standing next to the vehicle were crushed under its weight, Rashid said.

Locals rushed them to Manikchhari Upazila Health Complex, where two of them died.

Eight people, including the truck's driver, were hospitalised -- one of whom was in critical condition, according to Manikchhari Police Station chief Md Shahnur Alam.