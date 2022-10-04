Hasina returns home after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has flown back to Bangladesh after her 18-day official visit to the United Kingdom and the United States.

She joined the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York during the visit.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina and her entourage took off from Washington, DC at 6:30pm local time on Sunday and touched down at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport after Monday midnight.