Two autorickshaw drivers arrested over rape of speech-impaired teen in Feni

Police have arrested two autorickshaw drivers on charges of raping a speech-impaired teenage girl in Feni’s Sonagazi Upazila.
The accused, who drove battery-run autorickshaws, were identified with single names -- Shakib, 21, from Sonagazi Sadar Union and Razib, 20, from Chorchandia Union. They were beaten up by a mob and later handed over to police.
The incident occurred at Dakshin Chorchandia village of Chorchandia Union on Thursday evening, said Sonagazi Model Police Station chief Mohammad Khaled Hossain.
The father of the 15-year-old victim filed a case against the two under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, he added.
The case dossier mentioned that the victim was travelling to a relative’s house in Dakshin Chorchandia village when the two forcibly took her to a cornfield and raped her. The locals later rescued the girl, beat them up and handed them over to police.
The accused will be sent to prison from court on Friday. The victim will also be sent to Feni 250 Bed District Sadar Hospital tests, Hossain said.