Two autorickshaw drivers arrested over rape of speech-impaired teen in Feni

The father of the 15-year-old victim filed a case against the two under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, he added.

The case dossier mentioned that the victim was travelling to a relative’s house in Dakshin Chorchandia village when the two forcibly took her to a cornfield and raped her. The locals later rescued the girl, beat them up and handed them over to police.

The accused will be sent to prison from court on Friday. The victim will also be sent to Feni 250 Bed District Sadar Hospital tests, Hossain said.