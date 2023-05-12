    বাংলা

    Two autorickshaw drivers arrested over rape of speech-impaired teen in Feni

    A mob beat them up for allegedly violating the speech-impaired girl and handed them over to police

    Feni Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 May 2023, 07:29 AM
    Updated : 12 May 2023, 07:29 AM

    Police have arrested two autorickshaw drivers on charges of raping a speech-impaired teenage girl in Feni’s Sonagazi Upazila.

    The accused, who drove battery-run autorickshaws, were identified with single names -- Shakib, 21, from Sonagazi Sadar Union and Razib, 20, from Chorchandia Union. They were beaten up by a mob and later handed over to police.

    The incident occurred at Dakshin Chorchandia village of Chorchandia Union on Thursday evening, said Sonagazi Model Police Station chief Mohammad Khaled Hossain.

    The father of the 15-year-old victim filed a case against the two under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, he added.

    The case dossier mentioned that the victim was travelling to a relative’s house in Dakshin Chorchandia village when the two forcibly took her to a cornfield and raped her. The locals later rescued the girl, beat them up and handed them over to police.

    The accused will be sent to prison from court on Friday. The victim will also be sent to Feni 250 Bed District Sadar Hospital tests, Hossain said.

    RELATED STORIES
    The driver takes a nap in an autorickshaw stuck in a traffic jam on Bijoy Sarani in Dhaka on Thursday, May 11, 2023, as Bangladesh swelters in a heatwave.
    May 11, 2023
    News in photos: 11 May
    Teen girl found dead at police stepfather’s house in Turag
    Teen girl found dead at police stepfather’s house
    Her body was found hanging from the ceiling
    Three teens die in truck-motorcycle collision in Gopalganj
    3 teens die in Gopalganj road crash
    A collision between a truck and a motorcycle left them dead in the Sonashur area of the Sadar Upazila
    Bus rams autorickshaw, killing 4 in Tangail
    4 die as bus crushes autorickshaw in Tangail
    The four died on the spot while another person was injured

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire