Three policemen were suspended for fraud. Now they are arrested for extortion

Three policemen have been arrested on charges of extortion while on suspension for fraud.
Hasan Al Banna, Nasidul Islam and Belal Hossain were staying in the Razarbagh Police Lines after their suspension a year ago.
In addition to cases against them in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur and Jatrabari police stations, there are allegations of ration card fraud and a departmental criminal investigation is ongoing.
Mugda Police Station chief Jamal Uddin Mir said the accused went to the house of Shahidul Islam, a resident of North Maniknagar in Mugda on Saturday night and threatened to arrest him on drugs charges if his family did not pay Tk 100,000.
The family called the 999 national helpline after the policemen’s behaviour aroused suspicion.
Police arrived shortly afterwards and arrested them. They were sent to jail through a court on Sunday in a case started by Shahidul’s wife Iti Akhter Safiya.
Policemen staying at Razarbagh barracks are not allowed to leave at night, but Banna, Nasidul and Belal went outside. Police also found out about their absence during a roll call that night, said Jamal.