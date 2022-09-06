    বাংলা

    Three policemen were suspended for fraud. Now they are arrested for extortion

    They demanded Tk 100,000 from a family, threatening to frame a member on drugs charges

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 06:47 PM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 06:47 PM

    Three policemen have been arrested on charges of extortion while on suspension for fraud.

    Hasan Al Banna, Nasidul Islam and Belal Hossain were staying in the Razarbagh Police Lines after their suspension a year ago.

    In addition to cases against them in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur and Jatrabari police stations, there are allegations of ration card fraud and a departmental criminal investigation is ongoing.

    Mugda Police Station chief Jamal Uddin Mir said the accused went to the house of Shahidul Islam, a resident of North Maniknagar in Mugda on Saturday night and threatened to arrest him on drugs charges if his family did not pay Tk 100,000.

    The family called the 999 national helpline after the policemen’s behaviour aroused suspicion.

    Police arrived shortly afterwards and arrested them. They were sent to jail through a court on Sunday in a case started by Shahidul’s wife Iti Akhter Safiya.

    Policemen staying at Razarbagh barracks are not allowed to leave at night, but Banna, Nasidul and Belal went outside. Police also found out about their absence during a roll call that night, said Jamal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Discussions key to settling bilateral issues, Hasina says on India visit
    Hasina for discussions to settle issues with India
    She says Bangladesh’s relations with India are beyond politics and rooted in “complete cooperation” during the Liberation War
    ACC prosecutes former Sonali Bank manager, 3 others for embezzling Tk 600m
    Ex-Sonali manager charged for embezzling Tk 600m
    The accused “abused their influence to breach the rules of the bank” to acquire the loan, ACC says
    2 inmates die in Kashimpur prison
    2 inmates die in Kashimpur prison
    A doctor said the inmates had died before they were brought to the hospital
    Foreign Minister Momen excluded from Prime Minister Hasina’s India trip
    Momen not accompanying Hasina on India trip
    Momen was not on board the special flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage that left Dhaka for Delhi on Monday morning

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher