Court orders Suprovat Paribahan bus owner and driver to pay Tk 10m to crash victim’s family

A Dhaka court has ordered the owner and driver of a Suprovat Paribahan bus to pay Tk 10 million in compensation to the family of a shopkeeper who was killed in an accident six years ago.

The bus owner, Nurul Islam, and its driver Sohag Mia will have to pay the sum to the family of Pintu Sheikh, said Dhaka District Additional Public Prosecutor Bimal Samaddar.

Dhaka's Senior District and Sessions Judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan, as the judge of the Claims Tribunal, gave the ruling on Tuesday but the news came to light a day later. Advocate Faizullah Titu represented the plaintiff in the case.