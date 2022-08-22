Bangladesh reduces government office time by one hour

Bangladesh has decided to cut back working hours at government offices, autonomous institutions and banks, starting Wednesday, amid a lingering energy crisis.

Government offices and autonomous institutions will remain open from 8 am to 3 pm instead of the usual 9 am to 5 pm, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

Meanwhile, banks will stay open from 9 am to 4 pm, instead of the regular 10 am to 6 pm working hours.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday. After the meeting, Islam shared the details of the decision with the media. These restrictions will continue indefinitely.

Schools and other educational institutions will also have a two-day break to conserve energy.

Education Minister Dipu Moni will specify which days the breaks will be on at a later time, according to Islam.

The government raised energy prices as much as 52 percent earlier this month.

The unprecedented fuel prices pushed up the cost of nearly everything on the market. Transport fare was also raised in response to the rising cost of fuel.

The government cited volatility in the global market due to the Russia-Ukraine war for the hike. Ministers said the hike was necessary to ease pressure on the foreign currency reserves by cutting subsidies.

Analysts, who believe the price hike could have been avoided amid rising inflation, have questioned the move and accounts presented by the authorities.

The decision has also faced heavy criticism from the BNP and left-leaning political parties and sparked sporadic street protests.