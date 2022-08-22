    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reduces government office time by one hour

    Govt and autonomous institutions will stay open from 8 am to 3 pm and banks from 9 am to 4 pm starting Wednesday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 August 2022, 09:13 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2022, 09:35 AM

    Bangladesh has decided to cut back working hours at government offices, autonomous institutions and banks, starting Wednesday, amid a lingering energy crisis.

    Government offices and autonomous institutions will remain open from 8 am to 3 pm instead of the usual 9 am to 5 pm, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

    Meanwhile, banks will stay open from 9 am to 4 pm, instead of the regular 10 am to 6 pm working hours.

    The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday. After the meeting, Islam shared the details of the decision with the media. These restrictions will continue indefinitely.

    Schools and other educational institutions will also have a two-day break to conserve energy.

    Education Minister Dipu Moni will specify which days the breaks will be on at a later time, according to Islam.

    The government raised energy prices as much as 52 percent earlier this month.

    The unprecedented fuel prices pushed up the cost of nearly everything on the market. Transport fare was also raised in response to the rising cost of fuel.

    The government cited volatility in the global market due to the Russia-Ukraine war for the hike. Ministers said the hike was necessary to ease pressure on the foreign currency reserves by cutting subsidies.

    Analysts, who believe the price hike could have been avoided amid rising inflation, have questioned the move and accounts presented by the authorities.

    The decision has also faced heavy criticism from the BNP and left-leaning political parties and sparked sporadic street protests.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chamber judge suspends bail for Narsingdi rail station ‘harasser’ Shila
    SC suspends bail for Narsingdi rail station ‘harasser’ Shila
    The court has set Aug 29 for a hearing of the bail petition by the Appellate Division
    Hasina vows to overcome 'temporary' economic crisis
    Hasina vows to overcome 'temporary' economic crisis
    The government will devote all its resources into reducing the plight of the people, she says
    Four die in road accidents in Barishal, Jhenaidah
    4 die in road accidents in Barishal, Jhenaidah
    Three die as a bus crashes into a three-wheeler in Barishal, while a truck crashed into a motorcycle in Jhenaidah
    Bangladesh tea workers return to work for Tk 120 a day, pay hike talks to continue
    Bangladesh tea workers return to work for Tk 120 a day, pay hike talks to continue
    Workers will get the chance to discuss their demand for a higher daily wage with the prime minister before the Durga Puja holiday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher