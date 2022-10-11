Three people sentenced to death for 2016 murder of Cumilla housewife

A court has sentenced three men to die for the murder of a housewife in Cumilla’s Meghna Upazila.

Cumilla District and Sessions Judge Md Helal Uddin delivered the verdict on Tuesday, according to state lawyer Md Zahirul Islam Selim.

The convicts are Rakib Hossain, 28, Sumon Mia, 31, and Tasir Miah, 41.

Rakib and Tasir were in court to hear the verdict, while Sumon is absconding.