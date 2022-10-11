    বাংলা

    Three people sentenced to death for 2016 murder of Cumilla housewife

    Jamila Begum was on her way to the local market in Meghna Upazila when she was attacked and killed for her gold earrings

    Published : 11 Oct 2022, 09:24 AM
    A court has sentenced three men to die for the murder of a housewife in Cumilla’s Meghna Upazila.

    Cumilla District and Sessions Judge Md Helal Uddin delivered the verdict on Tuesday, according to state lawyer Md Zahirul Islam Selim.

    The convicts are Rakib Hossain, 28, Sumon Mia, 31, and Tasir Miah, 41.

    Rakib and Tasir were in court to hear the verdict, while Sumon is absconding.

    On Jun 20, 2016, Jamila Begum, the wife of Abdul Hakim, went missing from Noagaon Village in Manikachor Union, according to the case dossier. Her partially decomposed body was found near the village four days later.

    Jamila had left home to buy betel leaf at a nearby bazaar that day, Zahirul said. She was wearing gold earrings at the time and the suspects planned to steal them, he said.

    They dragged her to farmland nearby, suffocated her to death and hid the body.

    The group then sold the earrings and divided up the money.

    On Jun 25 of that year, Jamila’s husband filed a case at Meghna Police Station over the incident. Police filed charges against four after the investigation

    Charges against the fourth suspect, Titu, were eventually dropped.

