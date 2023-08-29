As Bangladesh gears up for election, several groups are eyeing monitoring roles. Are they up to the task?

ELECTION MONITORING: WHO'S IN AND WHO'S OUT?

The current chairman of SBPK is Mizanur Rahman, a former leader of the ruling party's student affiliate Bangladesh Chhatra League. However, CEO Abdullah Al Noman has filed the application to register the organisation as an election observer.

"For the past decade, we've been active with over a thousand employees, including staff at the district level. After such extensive work, we now feel that we're ready to observe elections," he remarked when asked about their interest to monitor elections.

"We've made it to the preliminary list, but registration is yet to be finalised. Once we get the Election Commission's nod, we'll undergo training and later submit a comprehensive report post observation."

Mizanur is optimistic that his previous political involvement won't hinder the organisation's registration as election observers.

"I was president of the Dhaka Metropolitan North Chhatra League, but that was six years ago. I no longer hold a political post. My past ties with a political party won't affect our registration or our role as election observers. We're keen on maintaining professionalism and will execute our duties once registered," he said.

CEO Abdullah said that their application was submitted without prior knowledge of the policy's political affiliation clause.

Yet, he is confident about their registration prospects as the chairman is no longer aligned with any political group, while the organisation is registered with the NGO Affairs Bureau.

"We won't receive any external financing to monitor the elections. We intend to fund the necessary skills training for our team. I have done it in the past," Noman added.

He believes his organisation ranks among the top 10 NGOs in Bangladesh, and with their current capabilities, they're eager to observe the elections. "We can represent the situation properly, and that's what primarily drives our interest."

Despite their EC registration, several election observation bodies struggle to carry out their duties due to financial constraints and a lack of skilled staff, according to analysts.

While SPBK is keen to join the observation fray, Fair Election Monitoring Alliance (FEMA), a veteran in election monitoring, has chosen to abstain this time as well. However, FEMA President Munira Khan wouldn't go so far as to dub the new entrants as 'inadequate'.

"We laid the groundwork for election monitoring entities. There was a time when nobody knew about FEMA . We started our operations in 2003 and gradually gained widespread acceptance. Everything now depends on how these new entrants are trained and the guidelines they follow," she said.