As Bangladesh gears up for election, several groups are eyeing monitoring roles. Are they up to the task?

Shishu Protiva Bikash Kendro (SPBK) is a non-profit organisation that has been involved in philanthropy for over 10 years. They now aim to partake in election observation.
The Election Commission has drafted a preliminary list of organisations allowed to observe national and local elections for the next five years. The list comprises 68 entities from Dhaka and beyond, including SPBK. Objection against any of the enlisted organisations can be raised until Aug 31.
The election observation guidelines specify that only those entities that strive to uphold 'democracy, good governance, and human rights' in the nation and are devoted to 'spreading information and raising awareness about fair and free elections among citizens' as dictated by the constitution, are eligible to serve as election observers.
Organisations with a chief executive, director, or board member previously associated with a registered political party will be deemed ineligible to enroll as an election observer.
ELECTION MONITORING: WHO'S IN AND WHO'S OUT?
The current chairman of SBPK is Mizanur Rahman, a former leader of the ruling party's student affiliate Bangladesh Chhatra League. However, CEO Abdullah Al Noman has filed the application to register the organisation as an election observer.
"For the past decade, we've been active with over a thousand employees, including staff at the district level. After such extensive work, we now feel that we're ready to observe elections," he remarked when asked about their interest to monitor elections.
"We've made it to the preliminary list, but registration is yet to be finalised. Once we get the Election Commission's nod, we'll undergo training and later submit a comprehensive report post observation."
Mizanur is optimistic that his previous political involvement won't hinder the organisation's registration as election observers.
"I was president of the Dhaka Metropolitan North Chhatra League, but that was six years ago. I no longer hold a political post. My past ties with a political party won't affect our registration or our role as election observers. We're keen on maintaining professionalism and will execute our duties once registered," he said.
CEO Abdullah said that their application was submitted without prior knowledge of the policy's political affiliation clause.
Yet, he is confident about their registration prospects as the chairman is no longer aligned with any political group, while the organisation is registered with the NGO Affairs Bureau.
"We won't receive any external financing to monitor the elections. We intend to fund the necessary skills training for our team. I have done it in the past," Noman added.
He believes his organisation ranks among the top 10 NGOs in Bangladesh, and with their current capabilities, they're eager to observe the elections. "We can represent the situation properly, and that's what primarily drives our interest."
Despite their EC registration, several election observation bodies struggle to carry out their duties due to financial constraints and a lack of skilled staff, according to analysts.
While SPBK is keen to join the observation fray, Fair Election Monitoring Alliance (FEMA), a veteran in election monitoring, has chosen to abstain this time as well. However, FEMA President Munira Khan wouldn't go so far as to dub the new entrants as 'inadequate'.
"We laid the groundwork for election monitoring entities. There was a time when nobody knew about FEMA . We started our operations in 2003 and gradually gained widespread acceptance. Everything now depends on how these new entrants are trained and the guidelines they follow," she said.
FEMA last oversaw the 10th general election. They were absent from the 11th general election list and haven't sought registration for the upcoming 12th general election.
"Training requires funding. One can't simply designate any individual as a local election observer without adequate training," said Munira.
"I wouldn't label the new organisations as unqualified. They'll undergo training and acquire experience over time. They must follow the policy. Nonetheless, it's imperative that the authorities ensure that these organisations provide an unbiased report after their observations."
Those with active political ties shouldn't serve as election observers, as the reports they produce may lack impartiality, according to her.
Democracy Watch has also abstained from election observation due to funding shortages, according to Ashrafuzzaman Sarkar, the group's director of finance.
The organisation hasn't engaged in any election monitoring over the past five to seven years since Chairman Taleya Rehman has been residing overseas. While they undertook limited monitoring during the 10th general election, they were absent from the 11th general election, despite being registered as observers.
"Election monitoring was once our primary focus, but that has changed. Currently, our efforts are channeled towards various local government issues. I'm not sure if we will monitor future elections, even if we are registered," said Sarkar.
Iftekhar Hossain, a director of Web Foundation, highlighted their prior collaborations with entities such as the Asia Foundation and the Election Working Group (EWG). But insufficient funds are likely to rule them out this time.
"We were previously affiliated with the group and were thus registered with the Election Commission. However, with the dissolution of the EWG, we ceased our participation in election monitoring. We haven't applied for registration as an independent entity," Hossain said.
LRB Foundation has championed women's empowerment since 2001, according to its Executive Director Sultana Razia. Highlighting the experience it gained while working under Khan Foundation's supervision for a year, Razia said the organisation had applied to register as amateur election observers in 2017.
"During the 11th general election, the LRB deployed 576 observers. If granted registration again, we intend to continue with our efforts."
Election monitoring is now akin to a 'seasonal business', according to Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, chairman of Jatiya Nirbachan Porjobekkhok Parishad.
"Several organisations emerge out of the blue as election monitors. Some merely brandish their logos and introduce foreigners unfamiliar with such tasks. This behaviour actually tarnishes the country's reputation."
Back in 2008, numerous organisations thought that election observer registration could lead to financial gains from both domestic and global entities, he pointed out.
"Election monitoring demands utmost professionalism and self-funding. Registering entities that don't specifically address election monitoring in their foundational documents is counterproductive."
Nazmul believes that only organisations genuinely intent on observing elections should be granted registration.
"Election observation is a specialised task. Observers should not only be experienced but also well-versed in relevant laws and guidelines. The process requires a professional approach and a trained team," said Abdul Aleem, an election observer.
Bangladesh still has strides to make in institutionalising election monitoring, according to him. Aleem believes broadening the scope of monitoring and increasing the number of election observers can bolster public confidence in the voting process.
ELECTION COMMISSION'S STANCE
SM Asaduzzaman, with two decades of supervising election monitoring entities under his belt and currently helming the Election Training Institute, said that despite numerous registrations, very few are genuinely competent election observers.
The commission has shortlisted 68 organisations from an extensive pool of over 200 aspirants after an initial review.
"A few objections against some listed entities have been received. The future course of action will be determined after deliberations on all grievances received by Aug 31," said the EC's Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath.
