Court opens hearing on ACC case against PK Halder, 13 others

“Our initial investigation found his wealth was calculated at Tk 2.83 billion. He had received Tk 1.2 billion out of the amount as his salary from two organisations. He was named in the case as the rest of his net worth, Tk 2.74 billion, was beyond known sources of income. But the information about his illegal wealth - Tk 4.25 billion - was revealed during the investigation. Another Tk 60.8 billion worth of disproportionate and unusual transactions were made from his bank account,” Salahuddin said in his statement.

“PK Halder laundered a total of Tk 16.35 billion to his Canadian bank account. He transferred Tk 2.40 billion using his name and Tk 1.60 billion using his mother's name. The rest of the money was transferred to the foreign bank account using the names of NRB Global Bank, Reliance Finance Limited and his relatives.”

The court ordered a trial against PK Halder and 13 others in the case on Sept 8, fixing Sept 22 for the hearing.

Four suspects - Sukumar Mridha, Halder’s daughter Anindita Mridha, Shanka Bapari and Abantika Baral - were present in the courtroom during the recording of the testimonies.

PK Halder is currently in prison in India. He and nine others have been registered as ‘absconding’ and the trial is to continue in their absence.