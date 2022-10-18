We expected Gujarat to be secular, but we don’t think the same way about Bangladesh: chief justice

Bangladeshis appeared to be “secular”, hoping for a “secular” government in India’s Gujarat after a Hindu-Muslim riot there, but they do not espouse “secular” values when they think about Bangladesh, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique has said.

Speaking at a discussion organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Islam’s prophet Muhammad, the country's top judge also reminded people of the prophet’s teaching – do not go to extremes in religion.

He recalled how Bangladeshis reacted when more than 1,000 people, a majority of them Muslims, were killed in the 2002 riot in Gujarat.

“We all became secular after the riot in Gujarat. We thought the riot would not have happened had there been a secular government. We imagined a secular government there at that time.”

“But when we think about ourselves, we do not remain secular. We have problems with it, although the constitution identifies Hindus, Muslims and all others as Bangalis. Equal rights must be ensured for all citizens because the country was liberated by all.”