    We expected Gujarat to be secular, but we don’t think the same way about Bangladesh: chief justice

    The chief justice reminds people of the prophet’s teaching – do not go to extremes in religion

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 09:02 PM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 09:02 PM

    Bangladeshis appeared to be “secular”, hoping for a “secular” government in India’s Gujarat after a Hindu-Muslim riot there, but they do not espouse “secular” values when they think about Bangladesh, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique has said.

    Speaking at a discussion organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Islam’s prophet Muhammad, the country's top judge also reminded people of the prophet’s teaching – do not go to extremes in religion.

    He recalled how Bangladeshis reacted when more than 1,000 people, a majority of them Muslims, were killed in the 2002 riot in Gujarat.

    “We all became secular after the riot in Gujarat. We thought the riot would not have happened had there been a secular government. We imagined a secular government there at that time.”

    “But when we think about ourselves, we do not remain secular. We have problems with it, although the constitution identifies Hindus, Muslims and all others as Bangalis. Equal rights must be ensured for all citizens because the country was liberated by all.”

    “Why should Hindus consider themselves as a minority community? I think it is their inferiority complex, although we all are citizens of the country,” Chief Justice Siddique said.

    The 2002 Gujarat riot continued for three days after 59 Hindu pilgrims died in a train fire. Violence also spread to other parts of India.

    The country’s incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time. In 2012, he was cleared of complicity in the violence by a special investigation team appointed by the Supreme Court of India.

    Communal violence has also been taking place in Muslim-majority Bangladesh frequently, with Hindus targeted in deadly attacks, mostly for rumoured Facebook posts "hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims".

    At least eight people died in one of the latest such violence that spread to many parts of the country during Durga Puja last year after a copy of the Quran was found in a Puja venue.

    Chief Justice Siddique said, “We need to think anew about everything. We must follow the path shown by [prophet Muhammad]. Otherwise, we won’t be able to rid ourselves of confusion and turmoil, let alone answer the questions in the afterlife.”

    He said there is no record of the prophet compelling a person of another religion to convert to Islam.

    “The Madinah Charter is the first constitution in the world which says a nation is formed with people from all communities. He (prophet Muhammad) advised against going to extremes in religion in his farewell sermon during hajj,” the chief justice said.

    He said several petitions were filed on Monday, seeking bail in cases over vandalism of idols of Hindu gods and goddesses. “Why so?”

    “I think we forget about [prophet Muhammad] when we speak about humanity. In Surah Fatihah, we seek guidance along the straight path. But what is this straight path? It is the path [he] showed us.”

    Appellate Division judges Justice Md Nuruzzaman, Justice Borhanuddin and Justice M Enayetur Rahim also spoke at the discussion. A special prayer session was also held.

