In Natore, a teacher sparked controversy by marrying a student. She's now been found dead

Khairun Nahar, a teacher who caused a stir by marrying a college student, has been found dead in her home in Natore.
Her body was recovered from her apartment on the fifth floor of Mollah Mansion in the town's Bilaripara area on Sunday, according to Natore Police Station chief Md Nasim Ahmed.
A native of Gurudaspur, the 42-year-old was an assistant professor of philosophy at the upazila's Khubjipur Degree College.
Police have detained her 23-year-old husband Mamun Hossain for questioning.
According to landlord Nannu Mollah, Mamun had gone around telling neighbours that Khairun had died by suicide in the morning. "They later went inside the house and found Khairun's body lying on the bedroom floor."
"The circumstances aroused suspicion and so, they detained Mamun. They also informed the police about the matter. Law enforcers came and retrieved Khairun's body and took Mamun to the police station."
Dayan Nizam Uddin, a resident of Mollah Mansion, echoed Nannu's account, but he did not have an explanation for the method behind the alleged suicide.
According to the police, Khairun's second husband Mamun is a native of Gurudaspur's Patpara village and a second-year student of Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah Government College.
After divorcing her first husband, Khairun began living in her own house with her son. She later met Mamun on Facebook and the two secretly tied the knot six months later in December 2021.
But their marriage became public in July and the couple found themselves at the centre of controversy.
OC Nasim said the teacher's body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police have already launched an investigation into Khairun's death, he added.