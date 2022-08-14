In Natore, a teacher sparked controversy by marrying a student. She's now been found dead

A native of Gurudaspur, the 42-year-old was an assistant professor of philosophy at the upazila's Khubjipur Degree College.

Police have detained her 23-year-old husband Mamun Hossain for questioning.

According to landlord Nannu Mollah, Mamun had gone around telling neighbours that Khairun had died by suicide in the morning. "They later went inside the house and found Khairun's body lying on the bedroom floor."

"The circumstances aroused suspicion and so, they detained Mamun. They also informed the police about the matter. Law enforcers came and retrieved Khairun's body and took Mamun to the police station."

Dayan Nizam Uddin, a resident of Mollah Mansion, echoed Nannu's account, but he did not have an explanation for the method behind the alleged suicide.

According to the police, Khairun's second husband Mamun is a native of Gurudaspur's Patpara village and a second-year student of Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah Government College.