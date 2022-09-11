CCTV cameras must be set up at all puja venues, says home minister

The government will put in place extensive security measures for this year’s puja holidays with the attacks on places of worship in Bangladesh last year in mind, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Each puja venue is required to have a CCTV camera installed and its own group of volunteers on alert at all times, he said following a meeting on Sunday with law enforcers on security for Durga Puja.

Durga Puja, the largest religious event on the Hindu calendar, will start on Oct 1 and end on Oct 5.

There will be more puja venues this year compared to 2021, the minister said. At the moment, the number of venues is listed at 32,168, but this may change.

The minister urged the puja celebration committees to keep the number of venues down and arrange them in locations that are easily reachable by law enforcement vehicles.