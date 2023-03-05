Deadly blast rips through oxygen plant in congested Sitakunda area

Nurul Alam, a resident of Sitakunda in Chattogram, has been a security guard in the Kadam Rasul area for many years.

He patrolled the factories and homes next to the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, but not anymore. Just thinking about how dangerous the area has become gives him a chill now.

“The factories have been built without any gaps between them. There are many homes also. Our lives aren’t safe here,” he said after a blast at Sheema Group’s oxygen plant rocked the area on Saturday night.

The explosion was so intense that it flung heavy metal debris as far as 500 yards, killing a man sitting in a firewood and charcoal shop.