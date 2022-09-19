    বাংলা

    Shehbaz invites Hasina to Pakistan at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

    The two prime ministers met at the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in London

    Golam Mujtaba Dhrubabdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Sept 2022, 05:55 PM
    Updated : 19 Sept 2022, 05:55 PM

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Sheikh Hasina to visit his country when the two met at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

    Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem briefed the media about the prime minister’s encounters with the leaders of other countries at the funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

    “He [Shehbaz] repeatedly asked the prime minister to visit Pakistan,” Muna Tasneem said.

    Hasina also met Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, former British prime minister David Cameron and incumbent Foreign Secretary James Cleverly there.

    Cameron visited Bangladesh in 2016 and he wants to visit the country again, according to the high commissioner.

    Hasina and other leaders and members of royal families observed silence as a mark of respect for the late monarch when the coffin arrived. The queen was buried at Windsor Castle, in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

    RELATED STORIES
    Kunio Hoshi murder: HC verdict on convicts' appeal Wednesday
    Kunio Hoshi murder: HC to rule on appeal Wednesday
    Five JMB militants were sentenced to death for gunning down the Japanese national in Rangpur seven years ago
    Court extends ex-Jubo League leader Samrat's bail in illegal wealth case
    Court extends Samrat's bail in illegal wealth case
    Samrat, who was expelled from the ruling party's youth affiliate for his alleged ties to a gambling racket, will be out on bail until Oct 20
    Madrasa teacher among two killed in bus-motorcycle accident in Khulna
    2 die in bus-motorcycle crash in Khulna
    Madrasa teacher Shariful Islam and muezzin Bellal were trying to get on the highway when their motorcycle was rammed by a bus
    Why is Bangladesh still seeing a rise in violence against women?
    Why is Bangladesh seeing more violence against women?
    The 999 helpline has seen a steep rise in reports by women of harassment and domestic violence in the past few years

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher