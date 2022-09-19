Shehbaz invites Hasina to Pakistan at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Sheikh Hasina to visit his country when the two met at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.
Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem briefed the media about the prime minister’s encounters with the leaders of other countries at the funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
“He [Shehbaz] repeatedly asked the prime minister to visit Pakistan,” Muna Tasneem said.
Hasina also met Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, former British prime minister David Cameron and incumbent Foreign Secretary James Cleverly there.
Cameron visited Bangladesh in 2016 and he wants to visit the country again, according to the high commissioner.
Hasina and other leaders and members of royal families observed silence as a mark of respect for the late monarch when the coffin arrived. The queen was buried at Windsor Castle, in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.