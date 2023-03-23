    বাংলা

    Govt withdraws Bogura judge amid controversy

    Judge Rubaiya Yasmin has been attached to the law ministry as she is accused of making students' parents grovel at her feet

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 March 2023, 02:00 PM
    Updated : 23 March 2023, 02:00 PM

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Rubya Yeasmin has been removed from Bogura after drawing controversy by allegedly forcing the parents of two students to grovel at her feet.

    The government on Thursday ordered her withdrawal from the district amid protests by students of Bogura Government Girls’ High School over the incident.

    "She has been withdrawn from there and attached to the law ministry," Golam Sarwar, secretary of the ministry's Law and Justice Department, said without referring to the incident.

    Yeasmin's daughter is also a student at the same high school. Locals say that on Monday, her daughter had an argument with two of her classmates for not joining efforts to clean their classroom.

    Later, the judge called the parents of the two students and forced them to touch her feet and apologise.

    The incident sparked protests among the students, prompting Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam to provide assurances that the local administration would look into the matter.

    He said the district judge would take action against Yasmin.

    No statement by Yeasmin was available.

