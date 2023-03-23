Govt withdraws Bogura judge amid controversy

"She has been withdrawn from there and attached to the law ministry," Golam Sarwar, secretary of the ministry's Law and Justice Department, said without referring to the incident.

Yeasmin's daughter is also a student at the same high school. Locals say that on Monday, her daughter had an argument with two of her classmates for not joining efforts to clean their classroom.

Later, the judge called the parents of the two students and forced them to touch her feet and apologise.