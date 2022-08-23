Habiganj tea plantation workers refuse to go back to work without Tk 300 daily wage

The workers of 23 tea estates in Habiganj’s Lashkarpur valley have refused to go back to work without Tk 300 daily wage as some fellow protesters in Sylhet and Moulvibazar have agreed to join work while talks to raise their pay continue.

The agitated workers continued their demonstrations at Chandpur Tea Estate in Chunarughat on Monday as Habiganj Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Jahan unsuccessfully tried to talk them out of the strike.

Sadhon Santal, chairman of the tea estate’s Panchayet, said they did not join work because the central committee of the workers’ committee did not instruct them to do so officially.

“We will join work if the committee issues instructions on its official pad, but of course not without Tk 300 daily wage. We won’t go back to work with less pay than this.”