    বাংলা

    Bangladesh won’t allow more Rohingya as Dhaka raises Myanmar issue with ASEAN

    Ongoing conflict between Myanmar military and rebels sparks fears of fresh influx of refugees

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Sept 2022, 06:43 PM
    Updated : 19 Sept 2022, 06:43 PM

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said Bangladesh will not allow more Rohingya amid fears of fresh influx of refugees amid a conflict between Myanmar military and rebels.

    “We are facing problems with the Rohingya refugees in our country. So, we won’t allow more Rohingya to enter our country,” he said on Monday, as the foreign ministry briefed envoys of the ASEAN countries about the situation.

    The home minister faced questions from journalists on the issue after a programme in Dhaka after the death of a Rohingya teenager in shelling by Myanmar at the no man’s land along the borders in Bandarban.

    The shells that exploded at the makeshift refugee camp on Friday were the latest in a series of mortar shells fired from Myanmar.

    The Myanmar military also violated Bangladesh’s airspace several times to attack the Arakan Army rebels.

    A Bangladeshi man lost a leg after the explosion of what he said was a landmine.

    Kamal said it was Myanmar’s internal issue, but Bangladesh will raise it with the United Nations if the shelling continues even after protests lodged with Myanmar’s ambassador in Bangladesh.

    “We are a peaceful country. We don’t want to disturb anyone’s peace. We always want to maintain peace.”

    At the foreign ministry, acting Foreign Secretary Md Khorshed Alam briefed the heads of mission from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Myanmar is a member of the grouping.

    Khorshed said Bangladesh was “deeply” concerned about the recent incidents that include deadly shelling and aerial firings.

    The ministry said in a statement the envoys assured Khorshed of conveying Bangladesh’s concerns to their governments.

    RELATED STORIES
    EVM costs go up by Tk 100,000 per machine as dollar surges
    EVM unit cost rises by Tk 100,000
    The Election Commission approves a Tk 87 billion project to buy and maintain EVMs ahead of the next parliamentary polls
    Shehbaz invites Hasina to Pakistan at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
    Shehbaz invites Hasina to Pakistan
    The two prime ministers met at the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in London
    Kunio Hoshi murder: HC verdict on convicts' appeal Wednesday
    Kunio Hoshi murder: HC to rule on appeal Wednesday
    Five JMB militants were sentenced to death for gunning down the Japanese national in Rangpur seven years ago
    Court extends ex-Jubo League leader Samrat's bail in illegal wealth case
    Court extends Samrat's bail in illegal wealth case
    Samrat, who was expelled from the ruling party's youth affiliate for his alleged ties to a gambling racket, will be out on bail until Oct 20

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher