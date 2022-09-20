Bangladesh won’t allow more Rohingya as Dhaka raises Myanmar issue with ASEAN

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said Bangladesh will not allow more Rohingya amid fears of fresh influx of refugees amid a conflict between Myanmar military and rebels.
“We are facing problems with the Rohingya refugees in our country. So, we won’t allow more Rohingya to enter our country,” he said on Monday, as the foreign ministry briefed envoys of the ASEAN countries about the situation.
The home minister faced questions from journalists on the issue after a programme in Dhaka after the death of a Rohingya teenager in shelling by Myanmar at the no man’s land along the borders in Bandarban.
The shells that exploded at the makeshift refugee camp on Friday were the latest in a series of mortar shells fired from Myanmar.
The Myanmar military also violated Bangladesh’s airspace several times to attack the Arakan Army rebels.
A Bangladeshi man lost a leg after the explosion of what he said was a landmine.
Kamal said it was Myanmar’s internal issue, but Bangladesh will raise it with the United Nations if the shelling continues even after protests lodged with Myanmar’s ambassador in Bangladesh.
“We are a peaceful country. We don’t want to disturb anyone’s peace. We always want to maintain peace.”
At the foreign ministry, acting Foreign Secretary Md Khorshed Alam briefed the heads of mission from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Myanmar is a member of the grouping.
Khorshed said Bangladesh was “deeply” concerned about the recent incidents that include deadly shelling and aerial firings.
The ministry said in a statement the envoys assured Khorshed of conveying Bangladesh’s concerns to their governments.