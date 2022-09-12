Bangladesh to open HSC exams on Nov 6; tests to run for 2 hours

The former superintendent of police, suspected of masterminding his wife’s murder, accused a police officer of breaching the jail code to conduct a search of his cell
Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams under shortened syllabi amid the pandemic will begin on Nov 6 with the Bangla first paper test to be held on the first day.
The tests will run for two hours, according to the schedule published by the inter-board exam controller committee on Monday.
The written tests will continue until Dec 13, while the practical tests will be held from Dec 15 to Dec 22.