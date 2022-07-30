Coal mining suspended at Barapukuria as 40 workers test positive for COVID

Police have filed a case of negligence against the man after 11 people died in a collision between a microbus and a train at a rail crossing in Chattogram
Authorities have suspended mining operations at the Barapukuria Mine in Dinajpur after 40 workers tested positive for COVID-19.
The halt was called from Saturday morning, said the mine’s Managing Director Shaiful Islam Sarkar.
On Jul 28, 292 Chinese and 13 Bangladeshi workers were tested for the coronavirus. Of them, 34 Chinese workers and six Bangladeshis tested positive.
There were also other problems underground that prompted the decision, Shaiful said.
“The Bangladeshi workers will stay off-site to control the coronavirus situation,” he said. “They will be allowed to return once they are free of the virus.”
“The ones who tested negative are working on reinforcing the extraction pit.”