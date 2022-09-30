Dhaka courts are buckling under a growing backlog of cheque dishonour cases. What's holding up their disposal?

Abdur Rahim runs a chemical business in Old Dhaka's Lalbagh. In 2014, he received a cheque to the tune of Tk 330,000 for some goods he had sold to another businessman, Md Asaduzzaman. But the cheque bounced, leaving him with no option other than to seek legal recourse.

Eight years on, Rahim is no closer to recovering the money. All the while, his lawyer's fees have continued to pile up and his business, too, suffers since he has to shut up shop on court dates.

On paper, the trial process for cases involving 'dishonoured' cheques is far more streamlined and less time-consuming than most other matters, as there are fewer witnesses to call on and a relatively short jail term for miscreants at the end of it.

Yet, many people like Rahim end up spending years in pursuit of justice. The ever-growing backlog of cases facing the lower courts in Dhaka also doesn't help matters for litigants either.

However, barring any inherent complexity in the case, it is possible to get to the judgment stage after obtaining the plaintiff's testimony and completing two further steps, if it is contested in 'good faith', according to lawyers.