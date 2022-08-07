Three victims of Uttara scrap shop fire die in Dhaka hospital

Three people who sustained burn injuries during an explosion at a scrap shop in Uttara have died at a Dhaka hospital.

They breathed their last while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The dead were identified as Noor Hossain, 60, Alamgir Hossain Alam, 23, and Gazi Mazharul Islam, 47.

Noor died at 11 pm on Saturday, Alamgir at 2 am on Sunday, and Gazi on Sunday morning.

The bodies have been sent to the morgue, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's Police Outpost.