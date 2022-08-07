Three victims of Uttara scrap shop fire die in Dhaka hospital

Three people who sustained burn injuries during an explosion at a scrap shop in Uttara have died at a Dhaka hospital.
They breathed their last while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
The dead were identified as Noor Hossain, 60, Alamgir Hossain Alam, 23, and Gazi Mazharul Islam, 47.
Noor died at 11 pm on Saturday, Alamgir at 2 am on Sunday, and Gazi on Sunday morning.
The bodies have been sent to the morgue, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's Police Outpost.
Among the dead, Mazharul was the owner of a rickshaw garage next to the scrap shop and the other two were rickshaw pullers.
Noor suffered burns on 95 percent of his body, Alamgir 70 percent, and Gazi 37 percent.
The five others who were burnt in the fire are – Md Mizan, 35, Md Masum Mia, 35, Md Al-Amin, 30, Md Shariful Islam, 32, and Md Shaheen, 26. They have all been admitted to the burn institute.
Dr Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon at the institute, said that the victims had all suffered burns on 45-90 percent of their bodies. They are all in critical condition.
The scrap shop in Uttara’s Kamarpara had a collection of old discarded goods, including hand sanitiser and other flammable objects, said Mehedi Hasan, chief of Turag Police Station.
An explosion occurred during an attempt to open a container of perfume on Saturday afternoon. Eight people in the rickshaw garage were seriously injured in the explosion.
Mehedi said that the police were investigating the matter.