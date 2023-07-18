Doctor strike: Suffering as patients turned away from hospitals

Doctors at private hospitals have announced a work stoppage in support of gynaecologists who are on strike to protest the arrest of two colleagues over the death of a mother and her newborn child. The stoppage is causing difficulties for patients who are being turned away when they seek medical care.

Patients were suffering at various hospitals throughout Dhaka and in other parts of the country. Those who had travelled a great distance for treatment were having the most trouble.

Doctors are on a two-day work stoppage, during which they will not see patients at their private chambers, or conduct surgeries. The stoppage will continue on Tuesday to protest the arrest of two Central Hospital doctors and to demand their release from jail.

Aside from medical care, all forms of treatment came to a halt at private chambers and hospitals on Monday.