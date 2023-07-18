Doctor strike: Suffering as patients turned away from hospitals

Doctors at private hospitals have announced a work stoppage in support of gynaecologists who are on strike to protest the arrest of two colleagues over the death of a mother and her newborn child. The stoppage is causing difficulties for patients who are being turned away when they seek medical care.
Patients were suffering at various hospitals throughout Dhaka and in other parts of the country. Those who had travelled a great distance for treatment were having the most trouble.
Doctors are on a two-day work stoppage, during which they will not see patients at their private chambers, or conduct surgeries. The stoppage will continue on Tuesday to protest the arrest of two Central Hospital doctors and to demand their release from jail.
Aside from medical care, all forms of treatment came to a halt at private chambers and hospitals on Monday.
At several hospitals across Dhaka, regardless of expense, all chambers were closed and patients were being turned away.
Khalilur Rahman and his wife had travelled all the way from Jamalpur to see a specialist at Popular Hospital. He said he had called the hospital and booked the appointment. The family left Jamalpur early in the morning and reached Dhaka in the afternoon. The couple left their two children at a friend’s house and came to Popular Hospital, only to find the doctor was not there.
“I booked an appointment with Dr Titu Miah,” Khalilur said. “The hospital sent me an SMS late at night, but I did not notice it because it was so late. But now we’re in trouble. We’ll have to go back.”
Niamat Ullah, another patient, had come from Sylhet to see a gastrology doctor.
“I saw him yesterday,” he said. “The doctor told me to take a test and return today. I brought the report and now I’m sitting here. I heard the doctor is coming, but nothing has happened so far.”
The Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh suspended patient visits on Monday and Tuesday to protest the arrests of Dr Muna Saha and Dr Shahazadi Mustarshida Sultana of Central Hospital, who were arrested in a case over the death of a woman and her child in their care.
Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, a 25-year-old student of Eden College, went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery after watching a video posted on social media by a doctor at the facility.
She was admitted under the supervision of that doctor, who was abroad at the time, according to media reports.
But Mahbuba had to undergo surgery due to complications related to childbirth. Her baby died a day later. Ankhi, too, passed away a few days later in hospital care at LabAid.
Ankhi’s husband, Yakub Ali, filed a case against the two doctors, accusing them of negligence, on Jun 15. The two are currently in jail and a court has denied their bail multiple times.
The chambers of all specialist doctors at Green Life Hospital in Dhaka's Green Road were closed on Monday. Patients who came were informed of the strike,
Two-and-a-half-year old Unaija Kaitan broke her arm and a surgery was performed at Green Life. Her parents brought her to the hospital for a follow-up on Monday, only to find the doctors were not there.
Belayet Hossain, the child’s father, said they did not know about the doctors’ strike.
“The date for the follow-up was today, but once we came, we saw that no doctors were present. Even their staff isn’t here. We had an appointment set for 4 pm. They should have informed us if they were not coming. We wouldn’t have gone through all this trouble.”
Swapan Das, who had come to the hospital for ear, nose and throat treatment from Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar, was also turned away.
A worker at Green Life Hospital said that those already hospitalised were receiving care, but no new patients were being admitted.
“Only those already admitted are getting care and the emergency division is accepting new patients. Many of those who received dates for surgeries had them rescheduled. Once the doctors informed us, we told the patients. Those who came without contacting us first are facing difficulties.”
The chambers were closed at Central Hospital too.
Workers said that all surgeries at the hospital had been cancelled since Ankhi’s death. Now, the chambers were closed for the two-day work stoppage. There were few patients at the hospital and those who had appointments were rescheduled and informed over the phone.
About 90 percent of doctors at Square Hospital are not working due to the stoppage, said Md Esam Ebne Yousuf Siddique, chief operating officer. The emergency department, however, is still open and accepting patients. However, no scheduled surgeries are taking place as the doctors are not present. They have been rescheduled.
Several clinics in Narayanganj were closed in accordance with the strike, with patients being told to return in two days.
The city’s clinics are telling the seriously ill or injured to seek treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The clinic administrations say they are being hurt financially due to the work stoppage.
According to the district civil surgeon, there are over 100 private hospitals and diagnostic centres in the Narayanganj City Corporation and the Sadar Upazila.
Basirun Begum, 72, was brought to the Popular Diagnostic Centre for treatment from the city’s Shibumarket area. But the doctors were not there. She said she would not have faced the hassle of travel if she had known about the situation.
The stoppage at private clinics was putting more pressure on the city’s two government hospitals.
Dr Abul Bashar, superintendent of the Narayanganj 300-Bed Hospital, said that they were prepared for the patient rush. Two doctors are on duty in every department since the late afternoon, including the emergency department.
The hospital will provide 24-hour care and ensure no patient goes untreated, he said.
Dr Sheikh Farhad, resident health official at Narayanganj General (Victoria) Hospital, said similar measures had been taken there as well.
[Writing in English by Shoumik Hassin]