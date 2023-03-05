Oxygen plant official clueless about the cause of the deadly blast that killed 6

Sheema Group Manager Abdul Alim has said all safety-related systems were “updated” at the company’s oxygen plant in Chattogram and he was clueless about what caused the deadly blast that killed six people and injured 20 others.

Alim arrived at the blast site in Sitakunda around 12 pm on Sunday, 20 hours after the explosion. “We have no idea about how the disaster occurred. We’ll be able to confirm after the investigation,” he said.

“The company is providing full support to the victims. The administration is doing the same and we will coordinate with them to do all that is needed.”

Md Sanaullah, a supervisor of Sheema Group, said the company owns two oxygen firms as its subsidiaries. Of these, Oxi Oxygen runs three plants, while Sheema Oxygen Oxico operates two. Oxi Oxygen has three other plants which are shut and Saturday’s blast devastated two of Sheema Oxygen’s plants.