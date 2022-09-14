    বাংলা

    Two sentenced to death for murdering college principal in Tangail

    Three other suspects in the 2011 murder were acquitted

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 10:01 AM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 10:01 AM

    A court has handed down the death penalty to two people for the murder of Jamal Hossain Thandu, a college principal, in Tangail's Shakhipur Upazila in 2011.

    Tangail's Special Court Judge Begum Shahana Haque Siddika delivered the verdict on Wednesday, according to Inspector Tanvir Ahmed of court police.

    The capital punishment recipients are Minhajur Rahman Mintu and Abdul Malek Shukur, a fugitive. They have also been fined Tk 50,000 each.

    A group of assailants, led by Mintu, hacked Thandu to death while he was on his way home from Palashtali Mohabidyalaya, a private college in Shakhipur, over a lingering dispute on Oct 20, 2011, said Public Prosecutor Mohammad Mohsin Sikder, citing the case dossier.

    Thandu’s wife Parveen Begum filed a case with Shakhipur Police Station later that day. The case's investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Aiyub Ali, pressed charges against five suspects in 2012.

    Three other suspects in the case were acquitted, Sikder added.

