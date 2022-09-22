Bhurungamari education officer suspended over SSC question leaks

The government has suspended Abdur Rahman as the secondary education officer of Bhurungamari Upazila in Kurigram over SSC question paper leaks.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education announced the decision on Thursday for his alleged negligence in duty.
Kurigram Sadar Upazila Assistant Secondary Education Officer Sazzad Hossain has been made the secondary education officer of Bhurungamari.
Police arrested the headmaster and two teachers of Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls High School on Tuesday after recovering the question papers for four subjects from the school in Bhurungamari.
On Wednesday, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dinajpur postponed the tests on the four subjects.
New dates were announced on Thursday as police arrested three more people, including two teachers, over the incident.