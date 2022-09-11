Locomotive catches fire in Natore

The government will pay particular attention to the security measures in light of the violence that occurred around the Hindu holiday last year in Cumilla, says Asaduzzaman Khan
The locomotive of an Uttara Express train caught fire in Natore, but no one has been injured in the incident.
The incident occurred at Abdulpur Rail Station in Lalpur Upazila at 10:10 am on Sunday, according to Station Master Zia Uddin.
The Uttara Express train, headed from Parbatipur to Rajshahi, arrived at Abdulpur Station in the morning, Zia said. Suddenly, railway workers noticed smoke billowing from the locomotive. The engine then caught on fire.
The fire was brought under control within a half-hour through the efforts of train drivers, assistants and station workers, the station master said.
A new locomotive was brought in from Ishwardi to take the Uttara Express the rest of the way to Rajshahi and will set off soon, Zia said.