    বাংলা

    Locomotive catches fire in Natore

    The fire was brought under control within a half-hour with the support of railway workers

    Natore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 09:08 AM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 09:08 AM

    The locomotive of an Uttara Express train caught fire in Natore, but no one has been injured in the incident.

    The incident occurred at Abdulpur Rail Station in Lalpur Upazila at 10:10 am on Sunday, according to Station Master Zia Uddin.

    The Uttara Express train, headed from Parbatipur to Rajshahi, arrived at Abdulpur Station in the morning, Zia said. Suddenly, railway workers noticed smoke billowing from the locomotive. The engine then caught on fire.

    The fire was brought under control within a half-hour through the efforts of train drivers, assistants and station workers, the station master said.

    A new locomotive was brought in from Ishwardi to take the Uttara Express the rest of the way to Rajshahi and will set off soon, Zia said.

    RELATED STORIES
    CCTV cameras must be set up at all puja venues, says home minister
    CCTV cameras at every puja venue: home minister
    The government will pay particular attention to the security measures in light of the violence that occurred around the Hindu holiday last year in Cumilla, says Asaduzzaman Khan
    Young people are major strength of Bangladesh, says PM Hasina
    Young people are major strength of Bangladesh: Hasina
    The youth community in Bangladesh should enhance its skills and education as they are a major power for the country, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
    Newborn, schoolboy among 4 killed in road accidents across Bangladesh
    Newborn, schoolboy among 4 dead in separate road accidents
    A 10th-grader was run over by a car in Dhaka's Tejgaon, while three people, including a three-day-old baby, died in Rangpur
    Two workers missing after boats capsize in Rajshahi
    Two missing in Padma boat capsize
    A rescue operation is underway after two boats sank in quick succession in the Padma River at Rajshahi's Matihar

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher