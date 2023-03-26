    বাংলা

    Bangladesh-Russia ties based on ‘friendship and mutual respect’, Putin says

    The Russian president sends a congratulatory message to Hamid and Hasina on Bangladesh’s Independence Day

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 March 2023, 03:43 PM
    Updated : 26 March 2023, 03:43 PM


    Vladimir Putin has said the relations between Bangladesh and Russia are based on “the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect”.

    “I am confident that further development of constructive bilateral cooperation fully meets the core interests of the people of Russia and Bangladesh,” the Russian president said in a congratulatory message on Independence Day on Sunday. 

    The cooperation “goes in line with the promotion of regional security and stability”, Putin added in the message to his Bangladesh counterpart Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.  

    Alexander Mantyskiy, the Russian ambassador in Dhaka, recalled in a statement the support provided by the Soviet Union to Bangladesh during the struggle for independence and to recognise the new sovereign state.

    “Hopefully, the joint efforts by Russia and Bangladesh in promoting bilateral trade, economic and energy cooperation will further benefit our peoples.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, Mar 24, 2023. REUTERS
    Putin ally proposes banning ICC in Russia
    The proposal comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Mar 20, 2023.
    Putin, Xi discuss Chinese peace proposal for Ukraine
    They greeted each other as ‘dear friend’ when they met in the Kremlin and local news agencies reported they held informal talks for over four hours
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General's office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023.
    Russia opens criminal case against ICC judges
    The Russian action is a symbolic gesture of defiance in response to the warrant issued against Putin
    Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen inside a cabin of helicopter simulator training as he visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
    Moscow warns Washington after drone crash
    The US military surveillance drone that crashed into the Black Sea after being intercepted by Russian fighter jets may never be recovered

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain