Student found dead after electric shock threw him from launch in Munshiganj

The fire service has recovered the body of college student Niloy, 13 hours after he suffered an electric shock on a moving launch and was thrown overboard in Munshiganj’s Gajaria Upazila.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday night on the Pangashia River, a branch of the Meghna, near Hoglakandi village. Seven of Niloy’s friends were injured in the incident.

A diving squad from the Narayanganj fire service began searching for Niloy at 3 am and found his body around 11 am, said Rifat Mollik, station officer for the Gajaria fire service.

The 18-year-old Niloy is the son of Dr Mohammad Ali of Hoglakandi village and was a student in 11th grade at Gajaria Government College.