Student found dead after electric shock threw him from launch in Munshiganj

The fire service has recovered the body of college student Niloy, 13 hours after he suffered an electric shock on a moving launch and was thrown overboard in Munshiganj’s Gajaria Upazila.
The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday night on the Pangashia River, a branch of the Meghna, near Hoglakandi village. Seven of Niloy’s friends were injured in the incident.
A diving squad from the Narayanganj fire service began searching for Niloy at 3 am and found his body around 11 am, said Rifat Mollik, station officer for the Gajaria fire service.
The 18-year-old Niloy is the son of Dr Mohammad Ali of Hoglakandi village and was a student in 11th grade at Gajaria Government College.
The injured – Rifat, Minhaz, Faisal Prodhan, Rabbi, Shakil, Nahid and Sharif – have been admitted to local hospitals and are out of danger, Md Rois Uddin, chief of Gajaria Police Station said.
“Niloy and his friends were to go on a picnic on Tuesday morning,” the OC said. “They rented a launch called the ‘ML Habib’ from Narayanganj and were bringing it from Narayanganj to Hoglakandi.”
“At one point in their journey, Niloy noticed a hanging electric wire on the top side of the launch and tried to raise it with his hands. He was electrocuted, fell into the water and disappeared. Some others who were with him were also shocked and fell into the water as well. The others managed to swim to shore, but Niloy went missing.”
Niloy’s family received news of his death this afternoon.