    11 dead after train, tourist microbus collide in Chattogram

    Two others are injured in the incident that occurred at a level crossing in Mirsharai

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 29 July 2022, 08:58 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2022, 08:58 AM

    At least 11 people have died after a train crashed into a tourist microbus at a level crossing in Chattogram's Mirsharai Upazila.

    The accident took place near the entrance to the Borotakia Station in Mirsharai around 1:30 pm on Friday, according to Eastern Railway official Ansar Ali.

    Two others were rushed to a local hospital with injuries, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Minhazur Rahman.

    More to follow

