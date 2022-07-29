11 dead after train, tourist microbus collide in Chattogram

Annual road crash deaths per capita in Bangladesh are twice the average rate for high-income countries and five times that of the best-performing countries in the world
At least 11 people have died after a train crashed into a tourist microbus at a level crossing in Chattogram's Mirsharai Upazila.
The accident took place near the entrance to the Borotakia Station in Mirsharai around 1:30 pm on Friday, according to Eastern Railway official Ansar Ali.
Two others were rushed to a local hospital with injuries, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Minhazur Rahman.
More to follow