11 dead after train, tourist microbus collide in Chattogram

At least 11 people have died after a train crashed into a tourist microbus at a level crossing in Chattogram's Mirsharai Upazila.

The accident took place near the entrance to the Borotakia Station in Mirsharai around 1:30 pm on Friday, according to Eastern Railway official Ansar Ali.

Two others were rushed to a local hospital with injuries, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Minhazur Rahman.

More to follow