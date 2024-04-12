2 children among 6 of a family burnt in Bhasantek gas fire

Six members of a family, including two children, have suffered burn injuries after a gas fire broke out in Bhasantek's Shyamol Polli.

All of the victims have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after the incident took place early on Friday morning.

The victims were identified as Meherunnesa, 65, Mohammad Liton, 52, Surjo Banu, 30, Liza, 18, Sujon, 9 and Lamia, 7.

All six of them are in critical condition, according to Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen.