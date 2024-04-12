    বাংলা

    2 children among 6 of a family burnt in Bhasantek gas fire

    All six are in critical condition, according to Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 April 2024, 04:57 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2024, 04:57 AM

    Six members of a family, including two children, have suffered burn injuries after a gas fire broke out in Bhasantek's Shyamol Polli.

    All of the victims have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after the incident took place early on Friday morning.

    The victims were identified as Meherunnesa, 65, Mohammad Liton, 52, Surjo Banu, 30, Liza, 18, Sujon, 9 and Lamia, 7.

    All six of them are in critical condition, according to Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

    The fire started on the ground floor of the two-storey building in Shyamol Polli around 4am, said Sub Inspector Naimul Islam Hridoy of Bhasantek Police Station.

    The family had a gas cylinder outside the house and connected it to the gas stove inside using a pipe.

    "The house has an iron door and the gas pipe ran through the hinge. We believe the pipe was damaged by the iron door and there was a gas leakage," SI Naimul said.

    When a family member lit a mosquito repellent coil, a fire sparked and spread through the house, burning everyone.

    “I am checking up on them regularly,” said Health Minister Sen. “One has burns on 30 percent of their body. The others have more severe burn injuries. They are all in critical condition after the burns they have suffered.”

    Liza was the luckiest of the victims, receiving burn injuries on 30 percent of her body. Lamia has burns on 55 percent of her body, Liton on 67 percent, Surjo on 82 percent, Sujon on 43 percent, and Meherunnesa on 47 percent.

    RELATED STORIES
    A patient at Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burn unit.
    Rising deaths from gas fire: Who will take responsibility?
    The death toll from alarming incidents of kitchen stove gas fires is climbing rapidly
    Couple, son burnt in Dhamrai kitchen gas fire die in hospital
    Couple, son burnt in kitchen gas fire die in hospital
    The couple’s 23-year-old daughter is fighting for her life at the national burn institute 
    Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
    Cartoons led girl, 6, to burn herself, mother says
    The pupil of a play group is fighting for her life at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka
    New father succumbs to burn injuries, taking death toll from Gazipur gas fire to 16
    Death toll from Gazipur gas fire hits 16
    24-year-old garment worker Md Lalon leaves behind an infant daughter

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor