2 children among 6 of a family burnt in Bhasantek gas fire

Six members of a family, including two children, have suffered burn injuries after a gas fire broke out in Bhasantek's Shyamol Polli.
All of the victims have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after the incident took place early on Friday morning.
The victims were identified as Meherunnesa, 65, Mohammad Liton, 52, Surjo Banu, 30, Liza, 18, Sujon, 9 and Lamia, 7.
All six of them are in critical condition, according to Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen.
The fire started on the ground floor of the two-storey building in Shyamol Polli around 4am, said Sub Inspector Naimul Islam Hridoy of Bhasantek Police Station.
The family had a gas cylinder outside the house and connected it to the gas stove inside using a pipe.
"The house has an iron door and the gas pipe ran through the hinge. We believe the pipe was damaged by the iron door and there was a gas leakage," SI Naimul said.
When a family member lit a mosquito repellent coil, a fire sparked and spread through the house, burning everyone.
“I am checking up on them regularly,” said Health Minister Sen. “One has burns on 30 percent of their body. The others have more severe burn injuries. They are all in critical condition after the burns they have suffered.”
Liza was the luckiest of the victims, receiving burn injuries on 30 percent of her body. Lamia has burns on 55 percent of her body, Liton on 67 percent, Surjo on 82 percent, Sujon on 43 percent, and Meherunnesa on 47 percent.