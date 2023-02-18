Anup Chetia says 10 trucks of arms did not belong to ULFA alone

Chetia claimed the ULFA did not have many operatives in Bangladesh. “I was in contact with people whose relatives resided in Assam and other Assamese who lived in Bangladesh. No other Bangladeshis had ties to ULFA.”

He said only five to six ULFA members were in Bangladesh when he moved in 1988 and the number rose to 10-12 when he was arrested. “We did not have many men here as we had no camp in Bangladesh.”

WEAPONS

Police seized the huge cache of smuggled arms at the Chittagong Urea Fertilizer jetty when the weapons and ammunition were being unloaded from fishing trawlers into trucks in April 2004.

The incident became known as the 10-truck arms haul and sparked widespread debate during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami coalition government.

The Chinese-made weapons and ammo were believed to be shipped for ULFA and were supposed to be transported across the border to India.

“I don’t think we can say the arms belonged to ULFA. Some organisations from India’s northeast brought the haul in but we can’t confirm which ones. That’s because the organisations in that region had an understanding among them. That might be the case.”

According to reports, separatists from India’s Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram had camps in Bangladesh.

On how the weapons were brought in, Chetia said: “International smuggling rings are keen to do the task. What can’t money buy?”

A Chattogram court delivered the verdict on the 10-truck weapons case in January 2014, sentencing to death 14 people, including BNP-Jamaat coalition government’s Industries Minister Matiur Rahman Nizami, State Minister for Home Lutfozzaman Babar and ULFA military wing chief Paresh Barua.

FINANCING

Asked how the ULFA was funded, Chetia said they took Tk 0.5 for each kg of tea from the tea estate owners at that time to run the outfit.

Chetia shrugged aside allegations of the ULFA being backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and the Chinese government. “These are all lies. We gathered money from the tea garden owners.”

He dismissed reports that the ULFA had investments in Bangladesh. “There were no such things -- these are all misinformation. The government found nothing in its investigation.”

He said the ULFA was split into two groups. Chetia’s group runs one and the other is an independent unit run by Paresh Barua and his associates. The two groups are holding talks.

Chetia stressed that he would never join mainstream politics though many of his group had.