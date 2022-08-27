US imposed sanctions on RAB without specific info: home minister

The United States imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, without having any specific information on the allegations of human rights violation, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said.
He declined to comment further on the issue while speaking to the media after an event at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.
On Dec 10, 2021, on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, the United States imposed sanctions on the RAB, its former chief Benazir Ahmed and six other officials in connection with “serious human rights abuse”, making the individuals ineligible for entry into the US.
US diplomats indicated that despite several rounds of talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries, the sanctions are not going to be withdrawn soon.
In the meantime, the inclusion of Benazir, currently serving as the inspector general of police, in the Bangladeshi delegation for the UN Chiefs of Police Summit in New York raised eyebrows as the sanctions would stop him from entering the country.
However, he finally secured the US visa. The home minister will lead the six-member Bangladesh delegation.
Journalists asked Asaduzzaman about allegations of enforced disappearances and other human rights issues raised by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s recent visit.
The minister said the UN did not raise any concerns about the country's human rights situation.
He said the UN rights chief had a long discussion with him. “She sent us some questions in advance. We answered her questions about the disappearance of 76 persons and other issues and explained in detail what had happened through a video presentation. After watching the video, she didn't raise any more questions," he said.
“She analysed everything and gave her opinion. No concerns were expressed about Bangladesh.”
He alleged the BNP was carrying out a disinformation campaign on the condition of human rights in Bangladesh.
“People say a lot of things, but no one believes something that lacks proper information and evidence,” said the minister.