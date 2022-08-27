US imposed sanctions on RAB without specific info: home minister

The United States imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, without having any specific information on the allegations of human rights violation, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said.

He declined to comment further on the issue while speaking to the media after an event at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

On Dec 10, 2021, on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, the United States imposed sanctions on the RAB, its former chief Benazir Ahmed and six other officials in connection with “serious human rights abuse”, making the individuals ineligible for entry into the US.