Five to die for 2007 murder of Bandarban cattle trader

Only one of them, Chingnumong, was present during the delivery of the verdict. The others are absconding.

The court also acquitted an accused, Reong Marma.

Kamrul said the victim, Chhotto Mia, was a resident of Chattogram’s Chandnaish. He paid Uchingnu Tk 2,000 in advance to buy a cow in 2007.

The cattle trader went missing after leaving home with the rest of the money to bring the cow from Bandarban’s Roangchhari.

Police arrested Uchingnu on Sept 12, 2007 in Bandarban town.