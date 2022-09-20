Five to die for 2007 murder of Bandarban cattle trader

A Bandarban court has sentenced five people to death for murdering a cattle trader in 2007.
District and Sessions Judge Md Fazle Elahi Bhuiyan delivered the verdict on Tuesday, said Kamrul Hasan, an administrative officer of the court.
The convicts are Uchingnu Marma, Ubaching Marma, Chingnumong Marma, Mongnumong Marma, and Mongthu Marma – all from Lulain Headman Para in Bandarban Sadar Upazila. They were aged between 22 and 50 during the time of the crime.
Only one of them, Chingnumong, was present during the delivery of the verdict. The others are absconding.
The court also acquitted an accused, Reong Marma.
Kamrul said the victim, Chhotto Mia, was a resident of Chattogram’s Chandnaish. He paid Uchingnu Tk 2,000 in advance to buy a cow in 2007.
The cattle trader went missing after leaving home with the rest of the money to bring the cow from Bandarban’s Roangchhari.
Police arrested Uchingnu on Sept 12, 2007 in Bandarban town.
He confessed to killing Chhotto Mia by slitting his throat and burying the body with the help of the other convicts, Kamrul said.
Chhotto Mia’s brother filed a case later and police formally charged the accused on Dec 31, 2007.
Prosecutor Md Iqbal Karim said the court fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each for the murder and sentenced them to seven years in prison for concealing evidence. They were also fined Tk 10,000 each for concealing evidence. The convicts will have to be in jail for six more months if they fail to pay the fines.