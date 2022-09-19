    বাংলা

    Kunio Hoshi murder: HC verdict on convicts' appeal Wednesday

    Five JMB militants were sentenced to death for gunning down the Japanese national in Rangpur seven years ago

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Sept 2022, 12:06 PM
    Updated : 19 Sept 2022, 12:06 PM

    The High Court will rule on an appeal by five militants of the outlawed Islamist outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, or JMB, against their death sentences for the 2015 murder of a Japanese national on Sept 21.

    The panel of Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon fixed the date on Monday after hearing the concluding arguments on the death reference and appeal plea from the opposing counsels.

    A Rangpur trial court in in 2017 handed down the death penalty to the five convicts - Masud Rana, Abu Sayeed, Ishaq Ali Sakhawan Hossain alias Rahul and Liton Mia - for actively participating in the killing of Kunio Hoshi, a sexagenarian Japanese man who had made Bangladesh his home for decades.

    According to the case dossier, Kunio was shot dead by a group of masked JMB militants riding motorcycles as he was heading to his farm in a remote village of Rangpur.

    The killing was similar to that of Italian aid worker Cesare Tavella in Dhaka a week earlier and the attacks on foreigners in Bangladesh made international headlines.

    Syria-based terrorist group Islamic State had reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the government rebuffed it, saying the radical group had no presence in Bangladesh.

    Police later pressed charges against six JMB operatives, one of whom is still absconding.

    The death reference and appeals came before the High Court on Mar 7, 2017, and it began hearing the matter on Sept 4 this year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Court extends ex-Jubo League leader Samrat's bail in illegal wealth case
    Court extends Samrat's bail in illegal wealth case
    Samrat, who was expelled from the ruling party's youth affiliate for his alleged ties to a gambling racket, will be out on bail until Oct 20
    Madrasa teacher among two killed in bus-motorcycle accident in Khulna
    2 die in bus-motorcycle crash in Khulna
    Madrasa teacher Shariful Islam and muezzin Bellal were trying to get on the highway when their motorcycle was rammed by a bus
    Why is Bangladesh still seeing a rise in violence against women?
    Why is Bangladesh seeing more violence against women?
    The 999 helpline has seen a steep rise in reports by women of harassment and domestic violence in the past few years
    Five suspects arrested in ‘gang-rape’ of election candidate after campaign in Rajshahi
    5 arrested for ‘raping’ polls candidate
    The candidate was returning home after closing the day’s campaign

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher