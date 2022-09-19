Kunio Hoshi murder: HC verdict on convicts' appeal Wednesday

The High Court will rule on an appeal by five militants of the outlawed Islamist outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, or JMB, against their death sentences for the 2015 murder of a Japanese national on Sept 21.
The panel of Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon fixed the date on Monday after hearing the concluding arguments on the death reference and appeal plea from the opposing counsels.
A Rangpur trial court in in 2017 handed down the death penalty to the five convicts - Masud Rana, Abu Sayeed, Ishaq Ali Sakhawan Hossain alias Rahul and Liton Mia - for actively participating in the killing of Kunio Hoshi, a sexagenarian Japanese man who had made Bangladesh his home for decades.
According to the case dossier, Kunio was shot dead by a group of masked JMB militants riding motorcycles as he was heading to his farm in a remote village of Rangpur.
The killing was similar to that of Italian aid worker Cesare Tavella in Dhaka a week earlier and the attacks on foreigners in Bangladesh made international headlines.
Syria-based terrorist group Islamic State had reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the government rebuffed it, saying the radical group had no presence in Bangladesh.
Police later pressed charges against six JMB operatives, one of whom is still absconding.
The death reference and appeals came before the High Court on Mar 7, 2017, and it began hearing the matter on Sept 4 this year.