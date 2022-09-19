Kunio Hoshi murder: HC verdict on convicts' appeal Wednesday

A Rangpur trial court in in 2017 handed down the death penalty to the five convicts - Masud Rana, Abu Sayeed, Ishaq Ali Sakhawan Hossain alias Rahul and Liton Mia - for actively participating in the killing of Kunio Hoshi, a sexagenarian Japanese man who had made Bangladesh his home for decades.

According to the case dossier, Kunio was shot dead by a group of masked JMB militants riding motorcycles as he was heading to his farm in a remote village of Rangpur.

The killing was similar to that of Italian aid worker Cesare Tavella in Dhaka a week earlier and the attacks on foreigners in Bangladesh made international headlines.