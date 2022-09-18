Train derails in Mymensingh, disrupting rail links to Chattogram

A Chattogram-bound train has derailed in Mymensingh's Shambhuganj, disrupting railway connectivity between the two districts.

A cargo compartment of the Mymensingh Express went off the tracks around 9:15 am on Sunday, according to Mirza Mohammed Mukta, deputy inspector of Mymensingh Railway Police Station.

As a result, train services between Mymensingh and Chattogram, as well as on the Netrakona-Jaria route, have been suspended.

Due to the line closure, a Dhaka-bound Haor Express train from Netrakona has been stranded at Gouripur Railway Station, while a Balaka Express train headed to Jaria from the capital is stuck in Mymensingh, said Mukta.

Work is underway to remove the derailed carriage from the tracks.

Earlier on Saturday, a compartment of a Dhaka-bound commuter train from Zaria had also derailed.