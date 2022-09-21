Myanmar 'accidentally' fired shells into Bangladesh: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen believes the recent incidents of cross-border shelling from Myanmar were 'accidental' and hopes that Naypyidaw will fulfill its promise to be more vigilant in the future.

Momen, who has accompanied Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to New York for the UN General Assembly, also reiterated Bangladesh's 'strong' stance on preventing a fresh influx of Myanmar's marginalised Rohingya Muslim minority into the country at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Hasina also discussed the Rohingya crisis during a meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi earlier in the day.

During the briefing, Momen had a lively exchange with a journalist from a US-based Bangla weekly. Highlighting the casualties caused by the shelling in Bangladesh, the reporter asked if Dhaka would raise the issue with the UN and if the government should adopt a 'stronger stance'.

Momen countered by asking him for his opinion on what amounted to a 'strong' position and just as the reporter mentioned the army, the minister retorted: "Do you want to start a war?"