Students launch street protests in Dhaka to demand safe roads after schoolboy's death

Students of Government Science College have poured onto the streets in protest against the death of a schoolboy in a road accident in the capital's Tejgaon.

The protesters descended in the Farmgate area around 11:45 pm on Monday, with some holding placards saying "Justice for all" and "We want safe roads”.

After around 40 minutes, the students led a procession to Bijoy Sarani and continued their demonstration, bringing traffic on all sides of the intersection to a halt.