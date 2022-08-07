Beijing explains Taiwan stance to Dhaka amid heightened tensions

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, Beijing has reiterated its 'One China' policy as it explained its position on Taiwan to Dhaka.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Sunday.

The top Chinese diplomat explained that a few countries around the world 'misunderstand' or 'misinterpret' Beijing's stance on Taipei, according to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

"The events that are happening around Taiwan are widely known. China has its own position and they spoke about the 'One China' policy. Taiwan belongs to China and so, they explained to us the need to follow international norms and conventions," said Shahriar.