BGB redeployed to Madhukhali amid protests over mob lynching after temple fire

Four platoons of BGB started working in Madhukhali and Faridpur town “considering the situation” on the ground, the district’s Deputy Commissioner Quamrul Ahsan Talukder said on Wednesday.

After the Kali temple at Hindu-dominated Panchapalli caught fire on Thursday evening, agitated locals attacked construction workers who were staying at a school next to the temple to build a toilet at the institution.

The locals accused them of setting fire to the temple.

Two workers – Ashraful, 21, and his brother Ashadul, 15, both identified with single names – died in the incident. Five other workers were hospitalised.