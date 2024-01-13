    বাংলা

    Woman, child dead as fire guts slum in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar

    Around 300 homes were destroyed in the fire that ripped through the Mollabari slum in the middle of the night

     Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Jan 2024, 04:14 AM
    Updated : 13 Jan 2024, 04:14 AM

    Authorities have recovered the bodies of a woman and a child after a blaze ripped through a slum in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar.

    About 300 homes were destroyed in the fire that broke out in the Mollabari slum next to the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (FDC) premises in the wee hours of Saturday, according to the Fire Service.

    Thirteen firefighting units tamed the blaze around 4:15 am, according to Anwarul Islam, a Fire Service official.

    As the shanties at the slum were mostly made of tin, wood and bamboo, the fire had to be put out quickly to prevent further destruction, according to Saleh Uddin, deputy director of the Fire Service Dhaka Division.

    Emergency workers are searching for other possible victims, he said.

    Authorities could not immediately determine the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

