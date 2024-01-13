Woman, child dead as fire guts slum in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar

Authorities have recovered the bodies of a woman and a child after a blaze ripped through a slum in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar.

About 300 homes were destroyed in the fire that broke out in the Mollabari slum next to the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (FDC) premises in the wee hours of Saturday, according to the Fire Service.

Thirteen firefighting units tamed the blaze around 4:15 am, according to Anwarul Islam, a Fire Service official.