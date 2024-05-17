Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 17, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Abu Dhabi Ports Group to build $1bn multipurpose bay terminal in Bangladesh’s Chattogram

The port authority and the Abu Dhabi firm sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the investment

AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 17 May 2024, 12:47 AM

Updated : 17 May 2024, 12:47 AM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
7 firms interested in offshore oil, gas exploration
7 firms interested in offshore oil, gas exploration
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
BB: lending rate won't cross 14%
BB: lending rate won't cross 14%
Spain denied port of call to ship carrying arms to Israel
Spain denied port of call to ship carrying arms to Israel
Israeli cabinet rifts over Gaza break out into the open
Israeli cabinet rifts over Gaza break out into the open
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More