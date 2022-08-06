Third member of ‘poisoned’ UK-based Bangladeshi family in Sylhet dies

Another member of a UK-based Bangladeshi family of five, who were found unconscious at a house in Sylhet’s Osmani Nagar, has died in hospital care, taking the death toll from the incident to three.

Samira Islam, 19, passed away while undergoing treatment at Sylhet’s MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital early on Saturday, said Sylhet Superintendent of Police Farid Uddin.

The five were found unconscious on Jul 26 at a rented flat in the Tajpur area of Osmani Nagar. Samira’s father Rafiqul Islam, who was in his fifties, and his son Mahiqul Islam, 18, died on the way to the hospital.