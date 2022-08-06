Third member of ‘poisoned’ UK-based Bangladeshi family in Sylhet dies

Another member of a UK-based Bangladeshi family of five, who were found unconscious at a house in Sylhet’s Osmani Nagar, has died in hospital care, taking the death toll from the incident to three.
Samira Islam, 19, passed away while undergoing treatment at Sylhet’s MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital early on Saturday, said Sylhet Superintendent of Police Farid Uddin.
The five were found unconscious on Jul 26 at a rented flat in the Tajpur area of Osmani Nagar. Samira’s father Rafiqul Islam, who was in his fifties, and his son Mahiqul Islam, 18, died on the way to the hospital.
Samira had been undergoing treatment at the hospital with her mother Husnara Islam, 40, and brother Sadiqul Islam, 21. Both were released from the hospital.
Citing police, the BBC has reported they may have been poisoned by carbon monoxide from a faulty electricity generator.
Police said Husnara and Sadiqul had told them the electricity generator in the property they were staying at was used the night of the tragedy due to a power cut.
Rafiqul’s brother-in-law filed a case over the unnatural deaths with Osmani Nagar police.
"The samples collected from the victims have already been sent to Chattogram for a test. The cause of the deaths will be known after that," SP Farid Uddin said.
“After discussing the overall situation with the doctors and inspecting the scene, we believe this may have been a case of poisoning,” he added.