CU sexual assault case: Five suspects remanded

A court in the port city has placed five suspects on a two-day remand in police custody in a case filed over sexually assaulting a female student at Chattogram University.

The accused are Mohammad Azim, 23, a second-year student in the history department of CU, Nurul Absar, 22, a second-year student in the anthropology department of CU, Nur Hossain, 22, a first-year student of Hathazari Government College, Saiful Islam, a second-year student of the same college, and one Masud Rana, 22.

The case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

According to the case statement, the female student was sexually assaulted by five men while she was on her way to the Botanical Garden on the campus from the Pritilata dormitory on campus with her friend around 10 pm on Jul 17.