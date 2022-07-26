CU sexual assault case: Five suspects remanded

A court in the port city has placed five suspects on a two-day remand in police custody in a case filed over sexually assaulting a female student at Chattogram University.
The accused are Mohammad Azim, 23, a second-year student in the history department of CU, Nurul Absar, 22, a second-year student in the anthropology department of CU, Nur Hossain, 22, a first-year student of Hathazari Government College, Saiful Islam, a second-year student of the same college, and one Masud Rana, 22.
The case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
According to the case statement, the female student was sexually assaulted by five men while she was on her way to the Botanical Garden on the campus from the Pritilata dormitory on campus with her friend around 10 pm on Jul 17.
The perpetrators forced her to strip and filmed the incident on mobile and threatened to make the video go viral if she did not have sex with them. Eventually, they left the scene after snatching the mobile phones and wallets of the female student and her friend.
The university initiated an investigation into the matter after the female student filed a written complaint to the proctor immediately after the incident.
However, students began a movement soon after the university authorities set a 10 pm deadline for female students to return to their respective dormitories on Jul 19.
Since then, hundreds of CU students have been staging protests, holding human chain demonstrations every day on campus demanding justice for the female student.
Meanwhile, the victim filed a case with Hathazari Police Station, and the five perpetrators were arrested from Raujan and Hathazari on Friday and Saturday.
The university administration expelled Azim and Nurul over the incident on Saturday. The National University authorities have also announced the expulsion of the two students from Hathazari College.
Five suspects were arrested in connection with the case. The suspects have told law enforcers that they have ties to the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party.