Five suspects ‘confess to raping’ woman on bus in Gazipur

Dr Mamun said they have recommended an X-ray test for the woman as her forehead had injury marks.

A magistrate also recorded the statement of the victim on Sunday.

The suspects are Md Shojib, 23, Md Shahin Mia, 19, Rakib Mollah, Md Sumon Hassan, 22, and Sumon Khan, 20. They were sent to jail after the court recorded their statements, said Gazipur Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah.

The woman boarded a bus of Takwa Paribahan with her husband at Bhogra Bypass intersection after getting off of another bus around 3:30am on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanwar Hossain said, citing the case documents.

The bus driver, his assistant and others beat the woman’s husband and threw him out of the vehicle before it reached Mawna Flyover in Sreepur. The men on the bus raped the woman afterwards, and took away all her money, Sanwar said.