Bangladesh offers condolences at death of Win Rozario, calls for proper investigation into US police shooting

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud says that Bangladesh has expressed its condolences at the death of 19-year-old Win Rozario, a Bangladeshi national shot down by US police at his home in New York, and hopes those responsible will be brought to justice after a proper investigation.

“Recently, a Bangladeshi youth was killed in a shooting by US police in New York,” Mahmud said in response to a question from the media at the Awami League central offices in Dhaka on Saturday.

“It is an extremely sad incident. Our consul general has met with his family. The family says the police did not have to shoot him in that situation. The police give a different account. The youth was shot six times. It is an extremely sad incident.”