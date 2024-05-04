BNP expels another 61 rebel candidates in 2nd phase of Upazila polls

The party had previously expelled 59 members for running against the party’s wishes in the first phase of the Upazila polls

The BNP has expelled 61 party members for contesting the second phase of the Upazila council polls.

The information was provided in a press release signed by the party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday.

All BNP leaders running for the posts of chairman and vice chairman (male or female) in the second phase of the Upazila Parishad election to be held on May 21 have been dismissed from all positions, including their membership in the BNP, as per the party’s constitution, the notice said.

The expelled include 26 candidates running for the post of chairman, 19 contesting the post of vice-chairman, and 16 competing for the post of female vice chair.

The BNP had previously expelled 59 members after they decided to contest the first phase of the Upazila polls.

The BNP has been staying away from elections since the 2014 parliamentary polls, saying elections are not free and fair under the Awami League government.

It contested the 2018 general election, but lost. The party did not take part in the Jan 7 polls.