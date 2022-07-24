Saudi-bound Bangladeshi passenger held with yaba at Dhaka airport: DNC

The Department of Narcotics Control has arrested a Bangladeshi expatriate flying out to Saudi Arabia with 21,155 yaba pills at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
After the arrest on Saturday, DNC Deputy Director Rasheduzzaman Tuku said the suspect, Kazi Rimon, returned home to Cumilla’s Burichang from Saudi Arabia on a leave three months ago.
In the initial interrogation, Rimon confessed to collecting the haul from different parts of Bangladesh for sale in Madinah, Tuku said.
Azadul Islam Salam, a DNC inspector at the airport, said they strengthened monitoring following information that passengers were smuggling methamphetamine-based yaba pills, which come from Myanmar, to the Gulf kingdom.
The pills were found wrapped in carbon paper around a carton in Rimon’s luggage during a routine search, said Azadul.