‘Don’t misuse our hospitality,’ Shahriar tells foreign diplomats

With several Dhaka-based foreign diplomats making comments over the next general election, Shahriar Alam has asked them to refrain from “taking advantage of Bangladesh’s hospitality”.
“We, all our ministries, are always hospitable to the foreign ambassadors. They must not misuse this. We’ll need to think otherwise if they do it,” the state minister for foreign affairs said at a press conference on his recent US tour.
The foreign ministry organised it to brief the media about Bangladesh winning back membership of the UN human rights body, its vote on Russian annexation of Ukrainian regions and bilateral meetings in Washington.
Shahriar made the comments when a journalist asked about a discussion with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman where they discussed the election.
“I would like to take this press conference as an opportunity to tell [foreign diplomats] that they should not speak more about internal affairs than they allow the foreign ambassadors in their countries.”
“Our ambassadors cannot do many things in those countries. They have limitations in their speeches,” Shahriar said.
He said Bangladesh reached such a level in 51 years from its independence that many countries could not achieve. “Most of the countries have failed to do it. But we don’t talk about it. It doesn’t mean they can freely interfere in our internal affairs.”
A journalist asked for Shahriar’s reaction to comments made by German Ambassador Achim Tröster on the next election. Shahriar said the government would look into the matter.
He said he mentioned the formation of the Election Commission through a search committee following talks with the president while discussing the next parliamentary polls with Sherman.
“We’ve said that the election will be free and fair, but no one can make sure the participation of all the parties, because it solely depends on the political groups.”