‘Don’t misuse our hospitality,’ Shahriar tells foreign diplomats

With several Dhaka-based foreign diplomats making comments over the next general election, Shahriar Alam has asked them to refrain from “taking advantage of Bangladesh’s hospitality”.

“We, all our ministries, are always hospitable to the foreign ambassadors. They must not misuse this. We’ll need to think otherwise if they do it,” the state minister for foreign affairs said at a press conference on his recent US tour.

The foreign ministry organised it to brief the media about Bangladesh winning back membership of the UN human rights body, its vote on Russian annexation of Ukrainian regions and bilateral meetings in Washington.